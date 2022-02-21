Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 182,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 146,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 77,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

