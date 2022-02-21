PIN (PIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One PIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.26 or 0.06909023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.67 or 0.99712910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051635 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.