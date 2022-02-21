Piper Sandler Comments on Malvern Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Malvern Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a PE ratio of -410.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 105,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

