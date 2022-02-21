Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.86% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $46,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIPR opened at $150.78 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.72.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PIPR. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

