Piper Sandler Cuts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $40.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,064 shares of company stock worth $3,488,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.