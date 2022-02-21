Pirate Chain Price Down 19.1% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $216.23 million and $410,539.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002883 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00290156 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00076120 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091895 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004199 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,373,814 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

