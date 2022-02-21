Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLTK. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of PLTK opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

