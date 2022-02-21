Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 70,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,458 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $27.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $967.21 million, a PE ratio of -29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

