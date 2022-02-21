PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.