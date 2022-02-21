Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MDGL shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $85.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

