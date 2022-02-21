Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $266,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
ESMT stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. Engagesmart Inc has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68.
ESMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.
About Engagesmart
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
