Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,789,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 392,367 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,729,000 after purchasing an additional 86,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

