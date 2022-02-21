Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 782.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 273,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 242,806 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Li Auto by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $7,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,449,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,100,000 after buying an additional 137,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,176,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -356.88 and a beta of 2.20. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.