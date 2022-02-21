Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 231,600 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEV. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of XPeng by 8.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,981,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of XPeng by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,325 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 340,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 234,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,354,000 after buying an additional 560,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

