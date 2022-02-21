Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 59,903 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,903 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Outset Medical worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Outset Medical by 535.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after acquiring an additional 329,062 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Outset Medical by 48.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

OM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $167,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $4,848,290. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $41.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.48. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

