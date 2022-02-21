Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,406,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,104,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,236,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

