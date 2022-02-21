Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 6,395 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 684.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 99.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 155,344 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,090,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $402.24 million, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

