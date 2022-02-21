Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 173.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,083,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,059,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $70.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,548,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $651,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,562 shares of company stock valued at $73,420,390 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

