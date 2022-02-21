Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $126,000 Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $97.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

