Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $142,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after buying an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after buying an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 24.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after buying an additional 227,498 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Science Applications International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIC opened at $82.34 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

