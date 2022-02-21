Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $574.00

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 578 ($7.82), with a volume of 8096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 577 ($7.81).

Several equities analysts recently commented on POLR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($14.07) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($14.07) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £577.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 695.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 786.39.

In related news, insider Andrew Ross bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 665 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £199,500 ($269,959.40). Also, insider Win Robbins bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £63,700 ($86,197.56). In the last three months, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $40,320,000.

