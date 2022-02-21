Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pool in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.94 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $454.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $501.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

