PRA Group (PRAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,933,000 after purchasing an additional 101,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 98,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

