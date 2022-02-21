ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.24. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,388,000 after buying an additional 101,166 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after buying an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,810,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

