ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.
NYSE PRA traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 202,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.
ProAssurance Company Profile
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProAssurance (PRA)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.