ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

NYSE PRA traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 202,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.