ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVXY. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $8,084,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 427.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SVXY opened at $52.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

