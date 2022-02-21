Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 299.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after acquiring an additional 855,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Envista by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after acquiring an additional 516,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 951,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,784,000 after acquiring an additional 451,401 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,512. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

