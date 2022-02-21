Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.56. The company had a trading volume of 681,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,426. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $229.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.38 and its 200-day moving average is $335.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

