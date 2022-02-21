Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:PIM opened at $3.57 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.