Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE:PIM opened at $3.57 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
