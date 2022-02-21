PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $156.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.31.

Shares of PVH opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

