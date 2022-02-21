Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.