Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cedar Fair, L.P. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.14). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

