Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:WCN)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Waste Connections stock opened at C$154.35 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$122.13 and a 52-week high of C$176.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$161.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.