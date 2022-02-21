Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $34.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.13 million, a PE ratio of -43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

