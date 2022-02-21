Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of WTS opened at $146.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.23. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 91.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

