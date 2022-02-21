Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.18.

Q2 stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Q2 has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,921. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

