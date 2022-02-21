Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a report released on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $369.49 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $55,774,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

