Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.940-$2.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Argus lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.48.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,603. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after buying an additional 72,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Qorvo by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Qorvo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 48,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 1,538.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.