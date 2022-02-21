Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

DGX stock opened at $131.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.09 and its 200 day moving average is $149.27. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

