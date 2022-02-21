Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.650-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.21 billion.

Shares of DGX traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,200. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

