QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.03). QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QUIK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

QUIK opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.36. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.