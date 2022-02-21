Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,320 shares of company stock worth $1,110,262 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPD opened at $91.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.24. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

