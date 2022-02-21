Raymond James Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $96.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

