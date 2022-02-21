Raymond James Cuts nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $40.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

nLIGHT stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $672.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.31.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $179,257.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

