Raymond James Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$13.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.86.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.21. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$11.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,414,350. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$78,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,777,442.16. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,850 shares of company stock valued at $220,010 and sold 204,917 shares valued at $2,056,403.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

