Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TMX Group (X)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TMX Group (TSE: X) recently:

2/10/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$157.00 to C$150.00.

2/10/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$148.00.

2/9/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$139.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$147.00 to C$139.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$151.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$154.00 to C$150.00.

2/2/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00.

1/14/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$154.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

X stock opened at C$124.83 on Monday. TMX Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

Get TMX Group Limited alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.