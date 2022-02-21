Redd (RDD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,499.11 or 0.99930090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00067212 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023731 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00364111 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

