Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

RRX stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $156.58. 200,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,847. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.03. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

