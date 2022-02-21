Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,941. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.24.

