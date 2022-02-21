Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.14% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after buying an additional 694,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,384,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,941,000 after buying an additional 128,527 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 678,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,197. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

